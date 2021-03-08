T-BAR takes a dig at awkward explosion sequence at AEW Revolution

T-BAR took an amusing dig at the explosion sequence that took place at tonight's AEW Revolution show, following the brutal match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

At AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley took on Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, with the AEW World title on the line. Omega defeated Moxley in the end, thanks to an assist from The Good Brothers. After the bout, Omega and his friends handcuffed Moxley and left him in the ring as a countdown started.

Following the match, Eddie Kingston came to Mox's aid, who was lying in the middle of the ring. He tried to shield Moxley as the countdown to the ring explosion was still going on. When the countdown came to an end, sparklers came out of the ring posts, and the explosions didn't seem to be dangerous at all.

The explosions didn't harm both men who were inside the ring, and it made the visual of a knocked Kingston, all the more ridiculous. RETRIBUTION member T-BAR decided to take a dig at the moment, in his latest tweet.

T-BAR promoted the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and dubbed it "an explosive new episode." Check out the tweet below:

Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!#RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 8, 2021

T-BAR clearly isn't a big fan of AEW

T-BAR has made it clear on several occasions that he isn't too high on All Elite Wrestling. T-BAR has taken shots at AEW in the past and has targeted several AEW stars on social media as well. A few months back, T-BAR took a shot at former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on Twitter.

.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

T-BAR has also engaged in Twitter feuds with Sammy Guevara in the past. The RETRIBUTION member once brought up Guevara's past comments about Sasha Banks during a social media war that the duo was involved in. You can check out the explosion sequence from AEW Revolution, HERE.

What was your reaction to the underwhelming explosion bit at the end of the Revolution? Were you impressed with how the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch played out tonight? Sound off in the comment section!