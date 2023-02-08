"Take my credit card” - WWE Hall of Famer hyped up Elimination Chamber match

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian James, is excited about a match that was recently added to the Elimination Chamber premium live event on RAW this week.

The event, which is set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 18, 2023, is the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Whilst the company has shown lazy bookings over the years for the intermediate show between Rumble and Mania, this year, Triple H & co. have stacked up the card.

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned to the Royal Rumble, and without wasting any time, the power couple reignited their rivalry with The Judgment Day. The "Grit-Couple" will take on Finn Balor and 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley in a Mixed-Tag Team match. Road Dogg is all hyped up for the contest, as is every fan all over the world.

"Take my credit card. The number is, what honey? Nevermind," Road Dogg tweeted.

Finn Balor claims it is "WAR" between him and WWE's Rated-R Superstar

The 41-year-old former WWE Universal Champion picked up a massive victory over Edge at Extreme Rules back in October 2022. Judgment Day has been riding a wave of success since then, becoming the hottest act on the red brand.

The Rated-R Superstar's return now stands as a major challenge for The Irishman. The faction, minus Ripley, was ambushed by Edge and Beth Phoenix on this week's edition of RAW after Street Profits came out to assist the "Grit-Couple."

During the WWE Hall of Famer couple's entrance, Edge clicked a selfie with a fan at ringside. Balor jokingly posted an earlier picture with the same fan, adding the caption:

@EdgeRatedR Not only did you insult me , AND spear me last night .. you ALSO stole my friend!! This means WAR

Despite the light-hearted tweet by Balor, the feud between the two superstars has been deeply personal and could culminate in a major match at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Finn Balor and Edge should settle their feud once and for all at WrestleMania 39 in a stipulation match? Sound off in the comments section below.

