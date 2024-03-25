'Talent had zero idea'- 43-year-old star shares details about surprise return to WWE

Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, recently spoke about his surprise return to WWE last month.

Shawn Spears, who has had two separate runs with the Stamford-based company previously, was released in 2019. He later joined All Elite Wrestling and established himself as 'The Chair-man of AEW'. After a four-year tenure with the company, Spears decided to depart amicably and made a shocking return to WWE during a recent episode of NXT to confront Ridge Holland.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 43-year-old star gave some details about his stunning return. Spears said that his return was kept very much close to the chest, and no one knew about it apart from his wife, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

"We understand how the world works nowadays. Everybody wants the information and a lot of people want to be the first to reveal the information. But this was pretty much kept close to the chest. I didn’t tell a lot of friends. I didn’t tell a lot of close friends. I told my wife. I didn’t tell my family. I didn’t tell anybody. The main people that knew was Hunter, Shawn, his team here and that was pretty much it. A lot of the coaching staff had no idea. The talent had zero idea," Spears said. [ H/T - Fightful]

Shawn Spears wants to retire in WWE

During the same interview, Shawn Spears talked about his future in WWE.

Spears emphasized that his ultimate goal is to end his career with the Stamford-based company, whether it involves continuing his in-ring career or transitioning to other roles within the company.

"I will say, though, that in a perfect world - this is me hoping - that this is the last stop. This is it. Regardless of my in-ring future here or what not, I can confidently say that I will finish my career here in WWE," Spears said.

Since his return, Spears has been engaged in a feud with Ridge Holland, and he recently secured a victory over the former Brawling Brute.

Poll : What have you made of Shawn Spears' return to WWE so far? Love it Should have gone to the main roster instead of NXT 0 votes View Discussion