Tama Tonga reacts to Bloodline member's major announcement

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 07, 2025 22:15 GMT
Tama Tonga joined the promotion last year. [Image credit: WWE.com[
Tama Tonga joined the promotion last year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE star Tama Tonga reacted to a major announcement from a member of The Bloodline ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonga is currently aligned with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on the blue brand.

Ad

Ahead of tonight's show, the official X account for WWE 2K25 shared a video featuring Paul Heyman previewing some of the features in the video game set to be released on March 14. Tama Tonga reacted to the video featuring The Wiseman, and you can check out his response in the post below.

"👹Yeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyyyeyyeyeyyeyeyyeyyeyeyeyyeyeyeyye yeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyeyyeeyeyeyyeyeheyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeye yeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeye 🤫 Shh," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Solo Sikoa created a new version of the faction featuring Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu last year after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Sikoa failed to capture the title from Rhodes and lost a Tribal Combat match to Reigns earlier this year on RAW. Fatu and Sikoa have also been having issues with each other in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Major WWE star credits Sami Zayn for The Bloodline's success

RAW star Jey Uso recently praised Sami Zayn for his time in The Bloodline and noted that the former Intercontinental Champion brought the best out of them.

Ad

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Main Event Jey complimented Zayn as a performer and shared that he would always make his stablemates laugh. The Men's Royal Rumble winner added that he could barely keep it together during some of their promos.0

"We wouldn't be Bloodline without Sami Zayn," Jey Uso said. "He brought some of the best segments out. You know how he made us laugh on TV. All of that was real. Live TV. I'm trying to cover up my face because I can't stop laughing. It's like, 'We're going live in 3, 2, 1,' and I'm like, 'Please don't make me laugh, Uce. Please don't make me laugh,'" he said. [From 12:38 to 13:12]
Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

It has been rumored that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could be squaring off at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Bloodline on WWE television.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी