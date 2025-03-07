Tama Tonga reacts to Bloodline member's major announcement

WWE star Tama Tonga reacted to a major announcement from a member of The Bloodline ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonga is currently aligned with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's show, the official X account for WWE 2K25 shared a video featuring Paul Heyman previewing some of the features in the video game set to be released on March 14. Tama Tonga reacted to the video featuring The Wiseman, and you can check out his response in the post below.

"👹Yeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyyyeyyeyeyyeyeyyeyyeyeyeyyeyeyeyye yeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyeyyeeyeyeyyeyeheyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeye yeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyyeyeyyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeye 🤫 Shh," he wrote.

Solo Sikoa created a new version of the faction featuring Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu last year after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Sikoa failed to capture the title from Rhodes and lost a Tribal Combat match to Reigns earlier this year on RAW. Fatu and Sikoa have also been having issues with each other in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Major WWE star credits Sami Zayn for The Bloodline's success

RAW star Jey Uso recently praised Sami Zayn for his time in The Bloodline and noted that the former Intercontinental Champion brought the best out of them.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Main Event Jey complimented Zayn as a performer and shared that he would always make his stablemates laugh. The Men's Royal Rumble winner added that he could barely keep it together during some of their promos.0

"We wouldn't be Bloodline without Sami Zayn," Jey Uso said. "He brought some of the best segments out. You know how he made us laugh on TV. All of that was real. Live TV. I'm trying to cover up my face because I can't stop laughing. It's like, 'We're going live in 3, 2, 1,' and I'm like, 'Please don't make me laugh, Uce. Please don't make me laugh,'" he said. [From 12:38 to 13:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It has been rumored that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could be squaring off at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Bloodline on WWE television.

