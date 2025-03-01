Tama Tonga reacts after Solo Sikoa's major decision on SmackDown seemingly costs Jacob Fatu; deletes tweet later

Tama Tonga has reacted to Solo Sikoa preventing him from joining Jacob Fatu at ringside for his Triple Threat match. The Samoan Werewolf was in a #1 contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship.

Fatu was originally not scheduled to compete in the United States Championship tournament on SmackDown. However, Solo Sikoa decided to give his spot to the 32-year-old superstar. The Megastar defeated Andrade to qualify for the Triple Threat match but failed to overcome LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes. The Megastar emerged victorious and earned a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's title.

On X/Twitter, Tama Tonga reacted to Sikoa stopping him from joining Fatu for his Triple Threat bout by posting the shrugging emoji. The post has been deleted by the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

"🤷‍♂️," Tonga posted on X.

Sam Roberts predicted that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu would cross paths at WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts believes that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will cross paths at WrestleMania 41. He has predicted that things between Sikoa and Fatu will fall apart, leading to a huge showdown.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said:

"Maybe you do Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa versus Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes. [...] Maybe we'll do the tag match, and when Solo eats the pin Jacob will lose faith. Maybe, we won't even get that far, before Jacob tells Solo the same thing Jacob told Jey Uso. But either way, I think we are headed for a collision. I hope this all leads to Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania."

Sikoa indirectly cost Fatu his chance to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. A week later, Fatu hit Sikoa with a superkick during their tag team match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. On this week's SmackDown, Fatu apologized to the former Tribal Chief, admitting his mistake.

Sikoa and Fatu are on the same page, but things could implode between the family in the coming weeks.

