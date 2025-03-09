Tamina drops return tease 2 years after last match; appears to reference Naomi feud

Tamina teased a potential WWE return after two years today on social media and seemingly referenced Naomi's storyline. The two stars and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW, used to be in a faction known as Team B.A.D.

The veteran took to her Instagram today to share a potential return tease. She warned to beware of those who do not fight back, because eventually they will. Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber 2025 and beat her down.

The former AEW star also attacked The Glow this past Friday night on SmackDown after she admitted to Bianca Belair that she was responsible for the attack on Cargill last November. The SmackDown star is married to Jimmy Uso in real life and is Tamina's cousin-in-law. She did not attempt to fight back at Elimination Chamber while Cargill went after her. You can check out Tamina's message in the image below.

"Beware of those who don't fight back. Sooner or later, they will," she wrote.

The veteran shared a potential return tease on social media today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Tamina Snuka's Instagram story]

Tamina has not competed in a match since her loss to Michin on Main Event in February 2023. Michin challenged Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship in a Street Fight this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown but came up short. Alba Fyre interfered in the match and helped Green retain the title.

Former WWE star defends Naomi's attack on Jade Cargill

Wrestling veteran Melina recently showed her support for Naomi after the former champion admitted she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year.

Melina took to social media following this past Friday's episode of the blue brand to reveal that she had the former SmackDown Women's Champion's back. The 37-year-old admitted to Bianca Belair that she was responsible for the attack on Cargill this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, and the former TBS Champion beat her down in the ring.

"Oh no! What? Not Naomi! *angry face* No matter what, I’m on Naomi’s side. Whatever she did, I know she had her reasons," Melina wrote.

Bianca Belair ended her friendship with her former tag team partner this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

