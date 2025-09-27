  • home icon
  • Teddy Long pitches WWE Hall of Famer as John Cena’s final opponent 

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:07 GMT
Could John Cena
Could John Cena's final match be against a WWE Hall of Famer? (Credit: WWE.com)

John Cena's nearing his final days as a WWE Superstar. The GOAT's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th, and Teddy Long believes another legend could send Cena into retirement.

John Cena announced his plan to retire from in-ring competition at Money in the Bank 2024. Since then, Cena was the last man eliminated at the Royal Rumble, won the Elimination Chamber, turned heel, and captured his 17th World Title at WrestleMania. Cena's faced Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, R-Truth, and most recently, Brock Lesnar in his final run.

Following his massacre at Wrestlepalooza, it was revealed that Cena would be facing AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth. While that's an exciting callback to Cena's last true great rivalry, he still has a few more dates to fill. So, who will retire the future WWE Hall of Famer?

Well, according to Teddy Long, another WWE legend would be the ideal opponent. On the "Road Trip After Hours" Podcast, the former SmackDown GM was asked about wanting to see John Cena get his lick back against Lesnar. It didn't excite Long, but he would tune in for another major name.

"You know what I would like to have? I would have brought someone in special. And I mean, I maybe, you know, I don't know that Steve would... but Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. That's what I would have liked to have seen," said Teddy Long. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Sadly, odds are Steve Austin won't be the man to retire John Cena.

Steve Austin wants another WWE match, but it likely won't involve John Cena

The Rattlesnake had a match with Kevin Owens back at WrestleMania 38 to put a bow on his career. And though he's open to another match down the line, it would be well past John Cena's retirement.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the 60-year-old star is interested in another match, but needs to be in shape to do so. According to Meltzer, Austin hasn't been confirmed for the event, but he's not against the idea. He wants to make sure he's healthy and physically capable of competing.

Unfortunately, it seems a clash between the Rattlesnake and the Chain Gang Leader won't come to fruition. Then again, crazier things have happened.

