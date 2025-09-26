There's only one man who needs to cost John Cena his match against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena is set to face his longtime rival, AJ Styles, at WWE Crown Jewel. The Franchise Player rallied fans on X earlier this week, asking for their thoughts on him having a match against The Phenomenal One. After an overwhelmingly positive response, Triple H made the bout official for the upcoming event.

Ad

The Last Real Champion's one-sided loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza was widely criticized. Therefore, when Cena took to social media to get a match against AJ Styles, fans felt that The Never Seen 17 had taken it upon himself to dictate his remaining appearances.

If John Cena is indeed in the driver's seat, he could convince Triple H to bring back one of his most iconic rivals. If that happens, there is only one man who could cost The Cenation Leader his bout against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, and it's none other than Adam Copeland (FKA Edge)!

Ad

Trending

Cena and Copeland played a vital role in shaping each other's careers during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Almost two decades ago, when The Franchise Player needed a hated villain to further establish himself as the top babyface of the company, The Rated-R Superstar stepped up to fill that spot. Fans still reminisce about their iconic rivalry.

Ad

The Canadian is now part of AEW, having signed with the promotion in October 2023. Interestingly, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, Cope told Christian Cage that he had to leave and was unsure if he would return. This immediately sparked speculation among fans about the 51-year-old coming back to WWE for one final match against John Cena.

If that happens, the veteran should make his presence felt at Crown Jewel, costing John Cena his match against AJ Styles. This may lead to the former rivals locking horns once again before The Franchise Player hangs up his wrestling boots in December.

Ad

That said, while it sounds exciting, this scenario is unlikely to happen. A recent report has suggested that Cope's hiatus from AEW is due to his filming commitments for the final season of Percy Jackson.

Veteran believes WWE has subtly foreshadowed John Cena's final opponent

John Cena is set to have his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event XLII on December 13. While The Franchise Player's opponent for his retirement match has yet to be confirmed, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes it could be Brock Lesnar.

Ad

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo stated that the company may have foreshadowed Lesnar as Cena's final opponent, given how their bout at Wrestlepalooza was booked.

"I'm assuming that they're going to come back to this [Brock Lesnar] for [John] Cena's last match to get revenge on Lesnar, and he goes out with a victory. That's what I'm assuming. If that does not happen and Lesnar dominated [sic] him the way he did and we never go back to that, which wouldn't shock me either, but I would be very surprised, Coach, if that's not the plan," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see who retires The Greatest of All Time in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More