"Tell him meet me outside" - Former WWE Champion sends message to Ric Flair

A tweet posted by a Ric Flair fan didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

It is public knowledge at this point that Flair isn't happy with RVD. The former WWE Champion talked about The Nature Boy's demeanor on The Plane Ride From Hell, on the latest "Dark Side of the Ring" episode.

Ric Flair noticed an article detailing Rob Van Dam's comments about what happened between Flair and flight attendant Heidi Doyle. He was enraged at Van Dam's comments and stated that he tried to destroy his reputation based on an assumption.

"A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now," tweeted Ric Flair.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

bleedingcool.com/tv/dark-side-o… A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now.

bleedingcool.com/tv/dark-side-o…

Ever since then, Rob Van Dam has been having heated Twitter exchanges with a bunch of fans. When a fan said that RVD doesn't have the 'stones' to stand up to Flair, he hit back at him. He also took a major shot at The Nature Boy in the process.

"Tell him Meet me outside Weird Dude Wes. Join him," tweeted Rob Van Dam.

Ric Flair's past has come back to haunt him 19 years later

The Plane Ride From Hell is one of the most controversial incidents in WWE history and was as real as it could get. The latest "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on the infamous flight from 2002. Heidi Doyle was a flight attendant on the plane ride and appeared on the episode.

Doyle accused Ric Flair of sexual assault and the comments sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy. WWE acted swiftly after the Flair controversy made headlines and removed him from its opening video package. Fans may have noticed that the company has replaced him with another Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior.

Also Read

Rob Van Dam has always been one to not mince his words. In this case, though, he didn't directly respond to Ric Flair's tweet.

What was your reaction to Dark Side of the Ring's latest offering, as well as Flair and RVD's beef that resulted from it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Kaushik Das