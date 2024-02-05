"TELL YOUR COUSIN TO LEAVE", "Did you do it for the rock?" - WWE fans question Rikishi after his comments following The Rock's return

The Rock is back and seems to be ready to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns in a move that has left Cody Rhodes' fans furious. Now, fans have started to question Rikishi as well after his comments following the return.

On this week's episode of WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes came out to confront Roman Reigns, and it looked like he was about to challenge him for the title match that everyone wanted to see at WrestleMania. However, while saying that he would take everything from him, he added that it would not be at WrestleMania, as there was someone else who wanted to meet Reigns.

The Rock then came out, and the idea became obvious. Instead of the match that WWE had seemingly been building up for the past year, it would instead be The Rock facing Reigns. Cody Rhodes would have to potentially settle for facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Officially, nothing has been announced, but that seems to be the direction in which things are heading at this time.

Fans have been outraged, with the return video quickly becoming the most disliked WWE YouTube video. It has now crossed 500,000 dislikes. On top of that, The Rock has been booed at live events by WWE fans, with the "We Want Cody" hashtag quickly spreading across social media and becoming one of the most trending and talked about topics anywhere.

On top of that, other stars have found their tweets filled with comments about Cody Rhodes, with the movement spreading across the entire WWE Universe.

Thus, when WWE legend Rikishi sent out a tweet following the Rock and Reigns situation, it was obvious what the comments would be to his tweet.

Rikishi sent out a two-word tweet asking what had happened.

The comments filled up with fans who were still outraged by the display they had seen on SmackDown, asking him to confront his cousin, while others were simply talking about how they wanted Cody Rhodes. Some fans also asked if he was involved in the decision-making.

The Rock's match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania has come under fire

The idea that Cody Rhodes was replaced to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania has not gone down well with fans. Overall, there has been a lot of outrage, and it has continued even after the show.

With the idea coming under so much fire and fans clearly against it, it remains to be seen what WWE decides to do and whether they end up changing the card yet again.

