"Tensions are high" - WWE official gives sneak peak ahead of tonight’s draft

WWE official and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce gave fans an update ahead of tonight's draft on SmackDown.

For the first time in almost two years, the company will hold a draft that is expected to reset the roster for the first time under Triple H as Chief Content Officer. The Game already introduced the World Heavyweight Championship last week on Raw, which impacts plans for both brands.

As it stands, Raw and SmackDown officials have their hands full for tonight's highly-anticipated draft. Pearce revealed on Twitter that he's very excited, but the tension inside both brands' draft rooms is palpable:

"I'm excited for tonight's #WWEDraft," Pearce tweeted. "Hearing that the strategy and posturing between the #WWERaw and #SmackDown draft war rooms is hot and heavy as we speak. Tensions are high!!!"

However, it's still unclear who will make the picks for Raw and SmackDown. Adam Pearce has been the authority figure for both brands since 2020.

Two huge names missing in the WWE draft pool

WWE has released a full list of eligible superstars who could be drafted on SmackDown tonight and for Monday's Raw. However, two huge names were missing from the draft pool — Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt has been out since February, when he disappeared from television and his WrestleMania 39 feud with Bobby Lashley was scrapped. His status within the company remains unknown, and rumors of creative differences seem to be the culprit.

On the other hand, Bliss has been out of action since January. While many speculate that she's unhappy with the company, she revealed last month that she was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wyatt and Bliss could end up being draft surprises. Uncle Howdy's theme was recently uploaded online, while Bliss started to revert back to her dark persona during the feud with Biance Belair.

