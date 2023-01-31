"Thank you guys!" - 33-year-old WWE Superstar sends heartwarming message to fans after Royal Rumble appearance

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was a wild show this past Saturday night. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley earned title shots at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble matches.

Bianca Belair once again proved she is The EST of WWE by impressively defeating Alexa Bliss at the premium live event. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the promotion's first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, and The Bloodline storyline stole the show following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Several superstars experienced moments throughout the show that perhaps the fans overlooked. Emma returned to the company last year and lost to Ronda Rousey in an Open Challenge. She took to Twitter to thank wrestling fans for creating a special moment for her during her first Royal Rumble appearance this past Saturday night.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled in front of a crowd like that, and the 1st time having my music play and my own entrance at a show of this magnitude. A show I watched and loved since I was a little kid. 51,338 screaming fans and my first #RoyalRumble. Thank you guys! ❤️" tweeted Emma.

Tenille Dashwood @EmmaWWE

Thank you guys! It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled in front of a crowd like that, and the 1st time having my music play and my own entrance at a show of this magnitude. A show I watched and loved since I was a little kid. 51,338 screaming fans and my first #RoyalRumble Thank you guys! It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled in front of a crowd like that, and the 1st time having my music play and my own entrance at a show of this magnitude. A show I watched and loved since I was a little kid. 51,338 screaming fans and my first #RoyalRumbleThank you guys! ❤️ https://t.co/U4YmSBfrEq

The WWE Universe reacts to Emma's message after the Royal Rumble

After Emma posted her thank you to wrestling fans, the WWE Universe responded by praising the 33-year-old.

Some fans noted that they were happy to see Emma at the premium live event and hoped to see her featured more on SmackDown moving forward. She returned to the company last October but has not competed in a match on the blue brand since January 6th.

Kris @thekrisortiz @EmmaWWE So happy to see you. Hopefully we get more Emma! @EmmaWWE So happy to see you. Hopefully we get more Emma!

combatfaerie @combatfaerie @EmmaWWE So glad you got this moment! Here's to many more! <3 @EmmaWWE So glad you got this moment! Here's to many more! <3

Emma lasted a little over 10 minutes in the match before being eliminated by Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. Despite her brief appearance, most wrestling fans thought Emma did great in the match and praised her on social media.

Steve @Steve46495747 @EmmaWWE You did a awesome job in the ring @EmmaWWE You did a awesome job in the ring

The promotion has teased a romantic storyline between Emma and her real-life boyfriend, Madcap Moss, on SmackDown. Time will tell if anything comes of the storyline on the Road to WrestleMania.

What was your favorite moment during this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes