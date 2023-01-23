"Thank you" - Recently returned WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Triple H

WWE SmackDown star Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla, sent a heartfelt message to the company and Triple H today.

She returned to the company on the November 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. She accompanied The Viking Raiders as the group beat down Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. Valhalla shot a look at Zelina Vega and the 32-year-old ran away by hopping over the barricade.

The Viking Raiders were a part of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament this past Friday but were eliminated in the first round by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Valhalla took to Twitter today to thank Triple H for allowing her to share incredible moments with her son. She added that it is something that she will remember forever and attached a photo of herself and her son on the entrance ramp.

"@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH," tweeted Valhalla.

Former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie applauds Triple H's recent decision

The Blue Meanie recently praised Triple H for allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to compete in Japan while under contract with the company.

All Elite Wrestling has allowed its talent to wrestle elsewhere and the promotion has a solid relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two companies partnered to present the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event last June. Many fans are hopeful that WWE may start working with other promotions in the future as well.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Blue Meanie praised Triple H for allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's 'The New Year' show on January 1st.

"I've been enjoying the Triple H tenure. I like the evolution of it, the openness to it, Shinsuke Nakamura working this past weekend with The Great Muta. That's amazing that Triple H was cool enough to let him do that. All the other stuff, just being able to have wrestling the way it could be or should be." [3:12 – 3:41]

You can check out the entire interview with The Blue Meanie below:

Triple H is set for an extremely busy few months. Not only is WrestleMania season upon us, but the company is seemingly getting ready for a potential sale. It will be interesting to see if The Game remains at the helm of the company's creative in the months ahead.

