"That was 100% Vince" - JBL makes big confession about Sting's WWE run

Sting's WWE run was short and disappointing. However, his presentation was off the charts, as he was still portrayed as a menacing figure that fans remember from his WCW days.

JBL, who called some of his matches, recently credited Vince McMahon for giving him a famous line.

During the January 19, 2015, edition of WWE RAW, Sting made his first appearance on the red brand during a 3-on-1 Handicap match pitting John Cena against the Authority.

The closing moments of the show saw an image of the Vigilante flash on the titantron, prompting priceless reaction from JBL as he was heard saying, “That’s not Sting, that’s a picture of Sting!”

Speaking on a recent Q&A session on AdFreeShows, JBL recalled the famous line and said it was Vince McMahon's idea.

"Vince gave me a lot of carte blanche with a lot of stuff. Some things work, some things didn’t,” he said. “Vince wasn’t in my ear. Vince would just give me a little bit of stuff. He was real good about sound bites. Vince gave me a lot of lines, but the one line he gave me that I wasn’t sure about, which people love this day, was, ‘That’s not sting, that’s a picture of Sting.'"

John "Bradshaw" Layfield originally didn't like the line, but later realized that it was etched in the memory of the WWE Universe.

"Sting was in the back, and Vince fed me that line. I thought, ‘Oh, this is stupid,’ but he owns the sandbox. It’s his company, and I’m not a real announcer. I’m a worker… So I said it, and then all of a sudden, I started getting feedback. To this day, people are like, ‘That was awesome.’ I’d love to take credit for it, but that was 100% Vince. Vince had some great lines that he fed me. He had a pretty unique sense of humor.” (H/T Fightful)

WWE Hall of FamerSting set to bid goodbye to wrestling in 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Sting got to finish his in-ring career on his own terms when he joined All Elite Wrestling in late 2020.

He last wrestled at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

The WCW icon is now enjoying post-retirement life and has no desire to lace up his wrestling boots ever again.

Earlier this year, he announced that 2025 would be his last year in his iconic face paint and gear, after which he would only appear at conventions and autograph signings.

