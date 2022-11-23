"That can only mean one thing"- WWE fans react to the news of Bray Wyatt's former ally's return to SmackDown

WWE fans from around the world shared their thoughts on Alexa Bliss' return to Smackdown, as the 31-year-old could have a possible confrontation with Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have a detailed history in WWE, as the two worked together before the latter turned on the Fiend at WrestleMania 37. While the duo has not come face-to-face since Wyatt's return, the former Universal Champion's logo has flashed on screen multiple times during Bliss' segments.

Alexa Bliss will be a part of the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series, where she will be joined by Bianca Belair, Michin, and Asuka, with the fifth member of their team to be unveiled on SmackDown.

The former RAW Women's Champion will therefore be present on the blue brand this week, which led many to speculate that the next chapter of her storyline with Wyatt may unfold on Friday.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra @reigns_era So wouldn't that leave two spots open if Alexa turned @reigns_era So wouldn't that leave two spots open if Alexa turned 👀

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Alexa is gonna be on Smackdown this Friday and Bray Wyatt is part of the blue brand.. Alexa is gonna be on Smackdown this Friday and Bray Wyatt is part of the blue brand..

Negan MOX @USS1Hunk @reigns_era that's why I wonder if she was acting like that because of bray @reigns_era that's why I wonder if she was acting like that because of bray

Nemesisttype87 @BigHomieNem @reigns_era In a just world, Wyatt would kidnap Alexa, allowing Sasha and Naomi as the final 2. But that's just fever dreaming atm smh @reigns_era In a just world, Wyatt would kidnap Alexa, allowing Sasha and Naomi as the final 2. But that's just fever dreaming atm smh

Ty @Ty80671536Ty @reigns_era They may come face to face. Who know's @reigns_era They may come face to face. Who know's

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era She can’t run from Bray Wyatt this time, that can only mean one thing @reigns_era She can’t run from Bray Wyatt this time, that can only mean one thing

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @reigns_era Uncle Howdy could try and take her or she crosses path with Bray and he do's a promo that catches her attention....it's clear something might happen on saturday and corey graves left a hint about it. @reigns_era Uncle Howdy could try and take her or she crosses path with Bray and he do's a promo that catches her attention....it's clear something might happen on saturday and corey graves left a hint about it.

WWE News @WWETopicTweets Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Alexa is gonna be on Smackdown this Friday and Bray Wyatt is part of the blue brand.. Alexa is gonna be on Smackdown this Friday and Bray Wyatt is part of the blue brand.. Alexa gets taken out, but before that Becky returns,then Alexa getting taken out will happen later on Smackdown and Sasha will return Saturday. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… Alexa gets taken out, but before that Becky returns,then Alexa getting taken out will happen later on Smackdown and Sasha will return Saturday. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Alexa Bliss hinted at a change of character after Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Fans have noticed a change in Alexa Bliss' character since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. The Eater of the World's logo flashed on the TV screen during Bliss' backstage interview at Crown Jewel, which left her stunned for a moment.

Wyatt once again made his presence felt during Alexa's entrance on RAW a few weeks back as his Firefly logo flashed on the titantron.

Amidst all the speculations, Little Miss Bliss hinted at a character change during an interview with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland:

"It is [strange], and that's why I think about it a lot more recently because I don't really know where I'm at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I think about like, 'Man, I've been eight to nine different personas in my career.' I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I'm doing now," said Bliss. [H/T Wrestling INC]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt’s logo interrupts Alexa Bliss’ interview Bray Wyatt’s logo interrupts Alexa Bliss’ interview 👀 https://t.co/ACELIxs1VZ

It'll be interesting to see what direction Triple H takes with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss this time, as the duo's previous alliance was deemed a flop by many fans and critics. With Uncle Howdy lurking in the shadows, one can expect the mysterious figure to go for revenge for Bliss' betrayal.

What do you think will happen on SmackDown this week? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

