Charlotte Flair was the subject of lavish praise from pro wrestling legend Magnum T.A. when asked if she belonged in the same conversation as her father, Ric Flair.

Ric Flair is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, if not the greatest, to ever lace up a pair of boots. Charlotte Flair has not only stepped out of her father’s shadow to carve out her legacy but is considered a pioneer for women's wrestling.

The Queen may not be on WWE programming currently, but her presence looms large over the women's division.

Magnum T.A. was a special guest on the UnSKripted podcast, where he fielded questions from fans. A reporter asked if The Queen and Ric Flair could be compared. He replied thus:

"Oh, my goodness, yes. Yeah, that DNA is so undeniable. And she has carried a path in the women's entertainment side of the business that has so transcended it just being a gender thing anymore." (33.21-33.40)

He then went on to say that nobody can touch Charlotte Flair:

"Will she have the longevity and do it as long? I doubt that very seriously. But the impact that she's made and the legacy that she's made on her own is definitely in the right conversation. Because as an athlete and a performer, I don't think anybody can touch her." (33.42-34.02)

When is Charlotte Flair expected to return to WWE?

From the looks of it, the answer may be sooner rather than later. A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that she is slated to return soon.

As loaded as the division is at the moment, her return could spur the women to new heights. It just remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for The Queen. Her talent is certainly undisputed, so she is very likely to be in the mix.

