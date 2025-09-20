“That is freaking bu*****t” - Veteran tears into WWE following Brock Lesnar segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is gearing up for his first match in WWE in over two years as he faces John Cena at Wrestlepalooza this weekend. The Beast Incarnate appeared on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he was scheduled for a backstage sit-down interview with Michael Cole, but never got to it.

Instead, Lesnar came out to the ring and looked to attack Cole before Corey Graves jumped to his defence, but ended up eating three F5s from the Beast. Veteran writer Vince Russo blasted the booking of Brock Lesnar's segment while talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Following his attack on Graves, Lesnar was on his way to the parking lot and had a brief interaction with his former advocate, Paul Heyman, backstage before heading out. Nick Aldis saw Lesnar leaving, but instead stopped to talk to Heyman, which really bothered Russo, as he said it wasn't believable.

"Brock starts walking through the parking lot. Aldis is coming, he sees Brock walking in the parking lot, but he stops and talks to Heyman. That's b***t bro. That is freaking b**t. At that point in time, Nick Aldis should not have given a s*t about Paul Heyman, and he should have went after Brock, and we should have seen some kind of confrontation. Guys, this is what I'm talking about. This is why, always when you're watching this stuff and you're writing this stuff, you always got to ask yourself, if this were real, what would happen? And if this were real and an announcer just got laid out, Nick Aldis is not stopping to talk to Paul Heyman." Russo said.

Brock and Cena are set to go head-to-head with one another for one last time at WWE Wrestlepalooza. As announced by Pat McAfee, their match is going to open the show, which surprised many as people expected it to be the main event, but that will now see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

