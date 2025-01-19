"That guy cannot work with sh*t" - Ex-WWE star gives his honest opinion on John Cena

A former WWE Superstar recently gave his honest take on John Cena. He praised The Cenation Leader's charisma and acting skills despite criticizing his in-ring work.

The 16-time world champion has now been part of the Stamford-based company's main roster for 23 years. He returned after months of absence on the January 6 episode of RAW to kick off his farewell tour. The 47-year-old is set to hang up his boots by the end of this year.

During a recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, former WWE star Pat Tanaka addressed Cena's career. The 63-year-old veteran disclosed that he had always thought the former Chain Gang Soldier was not a good in-ring worker. However, Tanaka stated that Cena had significant charisma and was a great actor:

"You know what? I always thought, 'Man, that guy cannot work with sh*t.' But I tell you what, he had some serious charisma, brother. He didn't even need to work. He is a great, great actor. I think he's fantastic. You know, I applaud that guy, man, because I tell you what, what a superstar he is now," he said. [49:28 - 49:52]

WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to win his 17th world championship

In his promo on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, John Cena expressed interest in winning his 17th world championship. He announced that he would enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble for a shot at a world title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) expressed his desire to see Cena win the 17th world title to break his tie with Ric Flair's record for most world championship reigns recognized by the company:

"You know, I hope he [John Cena] wins the title. I think it'd be cool to see, you know, it's like the four-minute barrier in the mile, you wanna see it broke. You know, it's this legendary, you know, you wanna see [Aaron Judge] break Babe [Ruth]'s record. You know, you wanna see stuff like this happen in life. You know, you don't know how, when it could ever happen again," he said.

It would be interesting to see what Cena would accomplish in his last run as an in-ring competitor.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

