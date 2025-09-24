"That was a hard year for us, relationship-wise" - CM Punk on previous issues with AJ Lee

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 10:45 GMT
AJ Lee and CM Punk. (Photo: WWE.com)
AJ Lee and CM Punk (Photo: WWE.com)

CM Punk and AJ Lee are just like any other couple in the world. Punk recently opened up about the hardships of a relationship, mentioning a time frame wherein it was a difficult for him and Lee.

During their first stints in WWE, Punk and Lee began dating sometime in 2013 righ, before The Second City Saint walked out of the company. The Geek Goddess remained in WWE for about a year after Punk left, retiring in April 2015.

On the Cold as Balls podcast with Kevin Hart filmed in June at Fanatics Fest, CM Punk was asked about what it was like to be married to a fellow pro wrestler. Punk admitted that the year AJ Lee was still with WWE after he left was a hard time during their relationship, though it helped them in the long run.

"It was difficult because when I left, she was still with the company for a year. That was a hard year for us, relationship-wise. But it made everything after that so much easier. (…) I found my person. She's 100% my partner," Punk said.

It was all about navigating their busy lives and how to take care of their dog, Larry. Now that they're both with WWE once again, it's likely going to be much easier since they will have the same schedule.

CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

After more than a decade, AJ Lee made her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza. She teamed up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.

It was an intense but fun match, with all four superstars mixing it up in the ring. Referee Jessika Carr lost control of the bout toward the end, but Lee was able to get the win for her team by submitting Lynch with the Black Widow.

After the match, The Man protested her team's loss on social media, blaming a "rogue" bee and Carr. It will be interesting to see if Lee and Lynch continue the feud. Meanwhile, Rollins has already turned his attention to Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Crown Jewel: Perth next month.

Please credit Cold as Balls and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

