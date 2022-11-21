"That would be incredible"- Logan Paul comments on teaming up with undefeated megastar in WWE

WWE Superstar Logan Paul commented on the possibility of teaming up with his brother, Jake Paul, inside the squared circle.

Jake made his first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion at the press conference before Crown Jewel. The 25-year-old also made his presence felt during his brother's match at the Premium Live Event as he came out to even the odds against The Bloodline.

The Problem Child recently stated that he and his brother will soon go after The Usos to avenge Logan's loss in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with TMZ, the Maverick reflected on Jake's comments, stating that it would be "crazy" if the duo joined forces in WWE.

"I think it'd be crazy, right?" the 27-year-old said. "I don't think that's deniable. That would be an amazing -- yeah, that would be incredible." [H/T- TMZ]

Drew McIntyre recently praised Logan Paul for his performance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul once again turned his doubters into believers at Crown Jewel as he put on a performance of a lifetime against Roman Reigns. Despite the match being his third outing inside the WWE ring, the social media megastar took the Tribal Chief to his limits.

Logan's performance in Saudi Arabia earned him a lot of praise from fans and peers alike. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre showered the 27-year-old with praise, stating that Reigns may have underestimated the YouTuber.

"He [Logan Paul] had an incredible showing. I said before the match I don't know how I feel about him getting a title match at that point, but obviously he's not gonna turn it down, and he has such a large fanbase, it's gonna bring a lot of eyeballs, but he pulled it off. He put in an incredible performance. Roman took him lightly, perhaps, and he should be very proud of himself," said McIntyre.

Logan Paul is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered during the match at Crown Jewel. However, Jake Paul recently gave a positive update on his brother's status, and the Maverick is expected to return soon.

The YouTuber also has his eyes set on John Cena for a potential match at WrestleMania 39. He recently disclosed that he has already texted Triple H to state his desire to face the 16-time World Champion.

