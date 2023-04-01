"That would be my number one" - 37-year-old former WWE Champion reveals interesting dream he has for WrestleMania

A former WWE Champion has revealed that he has a very unique dream entrance for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, and the company will typically go all out for the entrance of popular superstars. The Undertaker has had countless memorable entrances, and sometimes a live band will perform a theme for a superstar as they march down the entrance ramp.

However, a former WWE Champion has a wildly different vision for his dream entrance at WrestleMania. Big E of The New Day recently revealed an interesting idea he had for the group's entrance at The Show of Shows.

Speaking to Cageside Seats, Big E disclosed that he would live for New Day to emerge from a mythological creature in an interesting fashion at a future WrestleMania.

"There's probably a better answer, but right now, I'm going to give you — so we had this silly idea of much like a Trojan horse, but a unicorn. So we wanted this giant wooden unicorn, just that would probably cost, you know, half a million dollars to make, if not more, just a giant unicorn Trojan horse being pushed in, or being drawn by rope, and then we come out of the butt. I think it'd be a flap, a flap that's lifted up, and we're pooped out of the butt, and we slide down the back of this unicorn Trojan horse. We're pooped out. That would be my number one dream entrance," said Big E. [H/T: Fightful]

Big E wants to see a new champion crowned at WWE WrestleMania

Big E has made his prediction for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of this year's premium live event. Cody earned the title shot by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in January after returning from injury as the final entrant in the marquee battle royal.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big E claimed that Cody Rhodes should be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I think so, I think so (Cody Rhodes will defeat Reigns at WrestleMania) but who knows? The thing is who knows what wrench could be thrown in there? We’re in L.A., The Rock rumors were afoot a while ago and they kind of cooled off but who knows? If Dwayne makes an appearance, you never know. Obviously, there’s The Bloodline to contend with as well. I think Cody should be the guy. But, who knows?" said Big E. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Big E hasn't wrestled since suffering a broken neck during a match on SmackDown in March 2022. It would be a great moment if the 37-year-old were to make an appearance at the premium live event this weekend.

