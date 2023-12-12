"That’s my Brother. That’s my Friend" - Female ex-WWE star sends a message to CM Punk

CM Punk cut a solid promo on last night's episode of WWE RAW, with his highly-anticipated interaction with Seth Rollins getting most of the attention. However, another moment stuck out in a good way.

While speaking about the start of his WWE career, Punk brought up Mickie James. He made his first appearance in the company alongside her on Sunday Night Heat in 2005 before being sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling. The two have since gone on to become close friends, and they remain so today.

James has responded to CM Punk saying her name on RAW. The five-time WWE Women's Champion quote-tweeted a clip of the moment with a heartfelt message to The Straight Edge Superstar and called him her brother, indicating she was touched by it:

"That’s my Brother. That’s my Friend. @CMPunk," tweeted Mickie James, along with a heart emoji.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, shortly after Punk's return at Survivor Series, Mickie James commented on their friendship. She feels the Chicago native is misunderstood because of how "he doesn’t play that game of telling people what they want to hear."

CM Punk has entered himself in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Match

At the end of Punk's confrontation with Seth Rollins, he announced he was entering the Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint is the second name to declare himself for the 30-man match, following Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will win the 2024 Rumble precisely 10 years after he quit WWE, with the 2014 match being his final in-ring outing in the company. It would be poetic.

Nevertheless, whether he wins or not, the former World Heavyweight Champion will likely challenge Seth Rollins for the title at WrestleMania 40. The seeds have already been planted on RAW last night.

