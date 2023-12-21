“That’s my buff bestie” - WWE Superstar sends message to Rhea Ripley’s next challenger

As one of WWE's most dominant superstars, Rhea Ripley is often the recipient of verbal attacks from multiple competitors at any given time, no matter who she's currently feuding with.

The Eradicator is set to defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile at the Day 1 edition of RAW on January 1. Last week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day member defeated Maxxine Dupri by submission in their first ever match together. This was almost a practice match for Ripley, which ended in right around two minutes.

The Alpha Academy Queen took to her Instagram Stories today to show support for The Pitbull of The Diamond Mine. She posted a graphic for Nile vs. Ripley at Day 1, and captioned it with a nod to her best friend, as seen in the screenshot below.

"That's my buff bestie @ivynile_wwe," Dupri wrote.

Screenshot of Maxxine Dupri's Instagram Stories post

The title match at the Day 1 RAW episode will be Ripley's first title defense since retaining over Zoey Stark at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25. She has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair on April 1st during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Top WWE Superstar wants to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

It's possible that the WWE Universe will see Rhea Ripley hold the Women's World Championship until WrestleMania 40 in April, which means her reign will last at least one year.

WWE could go with several interesting challengers for The Eradicator on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Becky Lynch is hoping she will get the shot. Speaking on the Strutting From Gorilla podcast, The Man commented on her plan to take the title from Ripley.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events, and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," she said. [From 4:20 to 4:52]

Lynch vs. Ripley at WrestleMania would be massive as their only previous TV match ended in a no contest on the November 20th, 2019 edition of WWE NXT.

The Man will also have her hands full on the upcoming Day 1 RAW episode as she faces Nia Jax in what will be their first-ever TV match.

What is your prediction for Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley? Do you want to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below!