"That's my dream match" - 30-year-old star claims he will be "pi**ed" if Austin Theory gets a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

John Cena is reportedly scheduled to be a part of next year's WrestleMania 39 event. Meanwhile, Flip Gordon shared his take on Cena's possible match at the high-profile show.

While his opponent is yet to be confirmed, fans on social media have claimed that Cena could potentially face Austin Theory at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Theory is also the current United States Champion after he secured the title at Survivor Series 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Flip Gordon claimed that facing Cena was his dream match and that he would be "pi**ed" if Theory got the bout instead.

"I mean, if it's Theory vs. Cena, I'm gonna be so happy for Theory but I'm also gonna be pi**ed because that's my dream match and Theory's younger than me. And backstage in Tijuana, like four years ago. Me and Theory took a picture, we had our arm around an invisible person and we posted saying, 'Taking a picture with dad' because people used to always joke that me and Theory looked like Cena, like when I'm clean shaved, back when I was doing the salute, military, jumping out of my shorts."

However, Gordon also mentioned that he would be happy for the current WWE star's success.

"But I'm very happy for him and his success and if he does get that match, he better whoop that butt, man," said Flip Gordon. [26:31-27:14]

Matt Cardona recently expressed his desire to face John Cena

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has also expressed interest in a match with John Cena. The two men previously shared the screen during Cardona's time in WWE and crossed paths 11 years ago.

In response to a recent tweet, Cardona claimed he would love a rematch with The Cenation Leader. He wrote:

"I’d love a rematch," Cardona said.

Numerous other top stars, including Logan Paul, have demanded a match with John Cena at next year's WrestleMania. The Maverick called out the multi-time world champion following his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

