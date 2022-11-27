"That's when he goes soft" - WWE Hall of Famer points out the biggest weakness of Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle thinks Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is prone to losing his temper, which his opponents can exploit to defeat him.

The Tribal Chief is one of the, if not the most, dominant performers in WWE history. His over 800 days and counting reign as the Universal Champion has positioned him as a nearly indestructible force. However, just like every human has their share of weaknesses, Reigns is also not without traits that can pull him back.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle pointed out one weakness he would have exploited if he had ever competed against Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the Universal Champion has a "bit of a temper," which can cause him to lose focus. Angle pointed out that one needs to hang around the ring and slowly let Roman Reigns get frustrated.

"Well, what I'd do is I would frustrate him. You know, Roman Reigns has a bit of a temper. And when he loses his temper, that's when he goes soft. Not soft like he can't wrestle anymore, but he loses his head. And I think the thing with him is you need to hang in there, try to get him to lose his temper so that his focus comes off of winning," said Kurt Angle.

The WWE legend added that the best way to defeat Reigns is to anger him and let him make a mistake that could inadvertently cost him the match.

"And I think the one way you can beat Roman Reigns is to try to get him angry and lose his temper and fire back at you because he's gonna make a lot of mistakes," added Kurt Angle. (4:27 - 5:07)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are stronger than ever

Going by what went down at WWE Survivor Series 2022, it's safe to say The Bloodline is mightier and more dangerous than ever.

The stable led by Roman Reigns bested The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in a brutal WarGames Match. While the win was a big one, the biggest takeaway for Bloodline is that all its members finally seem to be on the same page.

The tensions between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, with the former questioning the latter's allegiance, were put to rest today. The Honorary Uce was the star of the night as he made it clear where his loyalties lie. He didn't hold back before decimating his longtime friend Owens, thus paving the way for Bloodline's win.

