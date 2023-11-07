"That's why I'm confused" - Former WWE veteran irate with Seth Rollins for major plothole during RAW title defense (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Seth Rollins is not doing enough to sell his bad back angle on TV.

For the last few months, Rollins has gone on record to state that he is working with a bad back. Shinsuke Nakamura made this injury the focal point of his attacks during his feud with the Visionary. In fact, The King of Strong Style continuously targeted his back during their Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that if Rollins indeed had a bad back, why would he wrestle matches every single week? He was also irked at the champion for not selling his injury during his matches, which led to even more confusion.

"First of all bro, he's supposed to have a beat-up back right? So if he has an injured back, why would he wanna wrestle every night other than he's an idiot?" Vince Russo said. "That's like a picture, man. 'Oh my rotator cuff has a slight tear, but I'm gonna go out there and pitch in an angle anyways.' None of this makes any sense to me bro, and obviously, his back, I guess, is a hundred percent because he did not sell it one single time again tonight while he was getting all his cr*p in with Sami Zayn. So, that's why I'm confused, because if you do have a bad back, and Sami Zayn did point that out here, but yet, every time you go out there and wrestle, you seem fresh as a daisy, bro." [4:27 - 5:20]

Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Just a couple of days after a vicious encounter against Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins was once again inside the squared circle, defending his World Heavyweight Championship, this time against Sami Zayn.

The two stars put on a thrilling encounter, and Zayn nearly won the match with a Blue Thunder Bomb. However, Rollins survived and rolled up Sami for a pinfall to emerge victorious.

After the match, an all-out brawl broke out when The Judgment Day attacked the two competitors. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso also joined the fray. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce finally put a stop to the madness and announced that the two groups would settle their differences at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

