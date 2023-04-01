"That's all I've ever wanted" - Former Universal Champion opens up about wanting to headline WWE WrestleMania

Fans have seen many top WWE Superstars headline WrestleMania over the years. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins has never had a chance to have a scheduled main event for The Show of Shows.

The former Universal Champion has had some of the biggest matches in WWE in recent history. However, he has never competed in a scheduled 'Mania main event in his illustrious career.

The Visionary is known for his remarkable "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31. He made it to the main event by cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract and made the most of it by winning the WWE Championship at the show.

During an interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins revealed that he is still hoping for that marquee match that will advertise him for the main event of The Show of Shows. He said that he faced Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 35, but that match opened the show.

"But for me being on that marquee at WrestleMania as the guy that's headlining the show, that's the one I never had that. The cash in was a different thing. I did Brock Lesner at WrestleMania 35 in New York. But we opened the show. The girls closed the show that night for the first time ever," Seth Rollins said. [0:01 - 0:24]

Rollins added that it’s something that he’s wanted to do since he was a small kid. It’s that chip on his shoulder that he wants to get off.

"From being a small kid, that's all I've ever wanted. That chip on my shoulder that says until you get that main event, until you get that, until you're on that marquee, you haven't reached the level that you,that you think you can get to." [0:35 - 0:54]

Rollins is scheduled to take on Logan Paul in one of the biggest matches on this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. A win will help him get ahead in his career and possibly aim for the world championship again.

Seth Rollins wants to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had a couple of marquee matches in WWE. However, the two men’s rivalry will likely continue for as long as they compete in the squared circle.

During an interview with ESPN, The Visionary said that he wanted to face The Tribal Chief at next year’s 'Mania.

"There's a few of them out there, man. I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay-per-view and singles matches twice. Yeah, and you look at a lot of the other, say long-term rivalries, you know, Rock [and] Austin, they did three mania matches themselves, three of them, two of the main events I think. You look at Cena and Orton and they had a million."

The former Universal Champion added that their last match ended in a disqualification, and they needed to have a contest with a definitive end.

Seth Rollins also named Cody Rhodes as a potential opponent for him at WWE WrestleMania 40. The two men have a lot of history in the ring, and it will be interesting to see them main event the show down the line.

