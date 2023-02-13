"That's an insult" - Vince Russo blasts WWE for seemingly disrespecting late star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't happy with Luna Vachon merely being a part of the legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, saying it was an insult to a performer of her stature.

Vachon is a pioneer of women's wrestling, whose feuds and matches with Madusa, Sable, and others legitimized the female division. She had two stints with the global juggernaut, first from 1993-1994 and the second from 1997-2000.

Though she never won the WWE Women's Title, it can't be overstated just how instrumental she was in putting women's wrestling on the map. However, Vachon wasn't rewarded with a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame but was posthumously inducted with many others as part of the legacy wing in 2019.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said not having Luna Vachon as an official Hall of Fame inductee was an "insult" to her.

"That's ridiculous. That's an insult, that's an insult. That's an absolute insult," said Vince Russo. (2:38 - 2:51)

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that even the legendary Bruiser Brody was also inducted as part of the legacy wing.

Russo thinks the reason behind the "insult" was the manner in which Brody and Vachon passed away. He mentioned that the way their lives ended couldn't erase their accomplishments.

"You know why that is? Because of the way they died, and I don't get that. What does it have to do with what types of performers they were in their prime? What is that have to do with anything? I don't understand," added Russo. (3:19 - 3:39)

Check out the video below:

Luna Vachon and Sable's backstage issues in WWE

Vachon and Sable's differences in real life were just as heated as their on-screen feud in WWE.

On the Two Man Power Trip podcast last year, Vince Russo revealed how Vachon hated Sable and how their then-husbands, Gangrel and Marc Mero, respectively, had to intervene and control things. He added that Luna Vachon hated everything that Sable represented.

“Luna hated Sable and literally Mero had to protect Sable from Luna, but he didn’t do it in a way where he was being disrespectful to Luna. He did it in a very smart way. Even Gangrel, I’m telling you, between Gangrel and Mero, they had to kind of relax Luna and settle Luna down because Luna hated Sable just because of what she represented,” stated Russo.

Luna Vachon passed away at the age of just 48 back in 2010 after stepping away from the wrestling business in 2007.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes