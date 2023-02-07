"That's okay, it's a live show" - Damian Priest gets massive support after what he said in botched RAW promo (Exclusive)

WWE offered one of its most newsworthy RAW episodes in recent times, which kicked off with a botch-heavy segment featuring Judgment Day, following which Damian Priest trended online. He accidentally mentioned Money in the Bank during his promo, and Vince Russo has now reacted to the botch by coming out in support of the superstar.

RAW had a hot opening this week as Edge and Beth Phoenix sent an intimidating message to Judgment Day, resulting in the faction walking out to give a fitting response.

After Finn Balor got a few words in, Damian Priest chimed in to talk about the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, where he is one of the six competitors in the United States Championship match.

Priest, however, admittedly was a little flustered and ended up saying Money in the Bank while thinking about the US title that will be on the line inside the Chamber. Much to his credit, the Judgment Day member thought of a quick recovery and didn't let the moment stop him from finishing his promo on a solid note.

Vince Russo, who has seen many iconic stars perform from the Gorilla Position, let Damian Priest off the hook and explained that botches are common during live shows. The former WWE writer even revealed that he was a fan of Priest, who he believed had the potential to be a top guy.

Here's what Russo had to say during the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"Bro, first of all, I kind of popped a little when Damian Priest messed up the promo, bro. He was talking about Money in the Bank. But you know, bro, that's okay. It's a live show; stuff is going to happen; listen, I like that dude. I think that dude has star written all over him. You know, again, bro, it's all about creative." [6:50 – 7:15]

Current WWE Executive tips Damian Priest to become a future world champion in WWE

Alongside his Judgment Day stablemates, Damian Priest has seen his stock grow on the main roster even since becoming a part of the heel faction. Despite the uniquely intriguing personalities in the group, Priest has managed to stand out and look like a prominent superstar on his own, according to 'Road Dogg' Brian James.

WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events claimed on his podcast that Damian Preist was one of the superstars that has impressed him the most lately.

Like his good friend Vince Russo, Road Dogg also foresaw Priest having a bright future, which could even potentially include winning the world championship.

"And he is even in that group, stepping out and shining. And so, big things, I predict he will be a Universal Champion one day," revealed the retired Hall of Famer on his Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast. [33:00 onwards]

Do you think "The Archer of Infamy" will eventually become a singles main eventer in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

