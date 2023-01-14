"That's one of the 3 faces" - WWE Universe reacts to Bray Wyatt teasing the return of old character after over 5 years on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's legend continued to evolve on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as the former world champion teased the return of an old character after over 5 years.

The Eater of Worlds made his way to the ring on the Friday night show to address the crowd a few days after Uncle Howdy shockingly turned on him. He seated himself in a familiar rocking chair as he referred to himself as Uncle Howdy and the Eater of Worlds.

He then sent a warning to his opponent at the Royal Rumble premium live event, asking him to run. The Eater of Worlds gimmick was one of the earliest versions of Bray Wyatt and one that got him over with fans in a huge way.

In the last couple of years of his previous stint with WWE, Wyatt donned the Fiend gimmick that was quite polarizing for fans. The tease of bringing back the Eater of Worlds character was one that led to a lot of celebration among the WWE universe on Twitter.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Said Amadu-Suka @said_suka @reigns_era Thank god I wanted to be eater of worlds since his return @reigns_era Thank god I wanted to be eater of worlds since his return

Evillobster @evillobster33 @reigns_era Bray is about to go Super Sayian Fiend at the Royal Rumble @reigns_era Bray is about to go Super Sayian Fiend at the Royal Rumble

. @Goatbuckets22 @reigns_era BRAY IS TEASING US TOO MUCH OMG @reigns_era BRAY IS TEASING US TOO MUCH OMG

Yellow @Yellowstonebewm @Fightful Hope they bring back eric rowan for this @Fightful Hope they bring back eric rowan for this

Terry Lane @YOUNGBLACK_MAN @TheEnemiesPE3 Seen that rocking chair thought it was 2013 again @TheEnemiesPE3 Seen that rocking chair thought it was 2013 again

LA Knight commented on his upcoming match against Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt's first match since his return will see him face LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

On the After The Bell podcast, the former IMPACT World Champion commented on what the match could look like:

"The pitch black match. You know, I think it's something new in the making there. There was something to the point where I was like, I don't know what the hell this is. I don't know what the hell this is going to be, but every indication that I've been given is this going to be kick a** street fight. It's going to basically be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be. I don't know how that's going to work. I don't know what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is this is just going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble," LA Knight said.

The Eater of Worlds has been involved in some of the most unique matches in WWE history. The Pitch Black Match is likely to be up there with Firefly Funhouse Match, Swamp Fight and Firefly Inferno Match.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes