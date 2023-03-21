"That's photoshop" - WWE fans poke fun at Rey Mysterio's parenting skills in hilarious trend

The WWE Universe has had some fun at soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's expense on social media, mostly picking on his parenting skills.

Rey Mysterio was the first superstar to be announced for the Hall of Fame this year but is still an active competitor on the roster. His son, Dominik, betrayed Rey and joined The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. The 48-year-old was even traded from RAW to SmackDown to avoid conflict with his son, but Dominik has now begun showing up on the blue brand with Rhea Ripley.

The 25-year-old has claimed that Rey Mysterio was never there for him growing up and chose to be a popular wrestler over a good father. Photos of Rey being present during Dominik's childhood have started to show up on social media, with Fightful sharing one from Dominik's football game in high school.

An unmasked Mysterio can be seen in the photo and the WWE Universe has reacted by hilariously claiming that Rey isn't in the photo or it has been photoshopped.

ScottWrestlingThoughts ❌ @SWTToday @Fightful He’s right, I don’t see Rey anywhere, just his mum and is that Konnan? @Fightful He’s right, I don’t see Rey anywhere, just his mum and is that Konnan?

mbdd @mbdd123 @SWTToday

Other men have to go support his son at football games @Fightful This just further highlights how bad a father Rey was.Other men have to go support his son at football games @SWTToday @Fightful This just further highlights how bad a father Rey was.Other men have to go support his son at football games

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Who is that bald guy? His stepdad? Smh @Fightful Doesn’t look like he was.Who is that bald guy? His stepdad? Smh @Fightful Doesn’t look like he was. Who is that bald guy? His stepdad? Smh 😔

E t h a n @phaithful1423 @Fightful He's right, Rey Mysterio always wears his mask and I don't see a man with a mask in that pic! @Fightful He's right, Rey Mysterio always wears his mask and I don't see a man with a mask in that pic!

Saint Chaddes🏳️‍🌈🐼 @ofmdlyrics @Fightful Just a bald guy mate I don't see rey at all @Fightful Just a bald guy mate I don't see rey at all

9 O Wonder @9OhWonder @Fightful I see no mask. Everyone knows Rey Mysterios face is a mask. He’s not in this photo. @Fightful I see no mask. Everyone knows Rey Mysterios face is a mask. He’s not in this photo.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio asked an AEW star for a round of fights

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently praised Rey Mysterio after he was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame and the 48-year-old responded with a challenge.

Andrade is currently in All Elite Wrestling but hasn't been seen since All Out in September last year thanks to an injury. The 33-year-old is a former NXT Champion but didn't work out on the main roster and was granted his release from the company in March 2021.

El Idolo congratulated Rey on Twitter and the soon-to-be Hall of Famer said he was waiting for another round of fights.

"Thank you very much @AndradeElIdolo how nice it is to receive congratulations and recognition from your friends/colleagues by the way, I'm waiting to throw another round of fights at us!!" wrote Mysterio.

Check out the exchange below:

Rey Mysterio refused Dominik's challenge for a match at WrestleMania this past Friday on SmackDown because he didn't want to battle his son. However, the youngster continues to take shots at Rey. Time will tell if Mysterio has a change of heart and decides to accept his son's challenge for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

