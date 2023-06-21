"That’s Prince Devitt!" - WWE fans hail 'hater' Finn Balor for another surprise attack on Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Finn Balor launched a vicious attack on Seth Rollins, and fans are convinced that he is prepared to bring back The Prince.

Balor and Rollins have been in an intense feud since The Judgment Day member challenged the latter for a title match at Money in the Bank 2023. Last week on RAW, Balor tried to cut a passionate promo but was drowned out by the crowd continuously singing Rollins' theme music.

The WWE Universe felt Balor was unfairly denied a chance to cut the most crucial promo of his career. However, he made up for the same by attacking Seth Rollins on RAW and NXT Gold Rush.

Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker on NXT this week. The Architect successfully defended his gold but was soon subjected to a brutal assault by Finn Balor, as the latter used a disguise to stun the champion.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Finn Balor Said he’s a demon and doesn’t need to face paint to prove it Finn Balor Said he’s a demon and doesn’t need to face paint to prove it 😭😭https://t.co/zcGYWEKzgR

Balor attacked Rollins on the ramp and mercilessly kicked him before driving him into the ring apron. He then took the champion inside the squared circle and assaulted him with a steel chair. The Judgment Day member dragged Rollins to the corner, setting him up for a Coup de Grace. However, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrived just in time to save The Visionary.

Fans loved Finn Balor's attacks and praised him for showing glimpses of his iconic Prince Devitt gimmick. Many joked about him traveling to NXT to attack Rollins, cementing himself as a 'true hater.'

Here are some of the best reactions to Finn Balor destroying Seth Rollins on NXT Gold Rush:

. @iRescueLlamas @TheEnemiesPE3 Finn said "Oh you thought you was safe in NXT huh?" @TheEnemiesPE3 Finn said "Oh you thought you was safe in NXT huh?" https://t.co/cUVIRruKQk

⭕️Fatal Creations⭕️ @coltbaudoux @TheEnemiesPE3 Dude was like don't sing your damn song over my promo again @TheEnemiesPE3 Dude was like don't sing your damn song over my promo again

WrestlingIsDope @DopeWrestling @TheEnemiesPE3 Finn when Seth is anywhere at the function: @TheEnemiesPE3 Finn when Seth is anywhere at the function: https://t.co/gzr3ZC70Qk

After the show went off the air, Rollins addressed the NXT fans. A backstage video showed a wholesome moment involving the champion. Rollins stopped his emotional speech to acknowledge a LA Knight moment, much to the WWE Universe's appreciation.

Unseen footage by WWE shows Finn Balor removing his disguise before attacking Seth Rollins

Finn Balor cleverly snuck up on Seth Rollins moments after his win in the main event. An exclusive WWE video later showed Balor seated among the fans with his face covered. He saw his opportunity and was caught removing his hoodie before attacking the champion.

The video also showed an unseen angle of their brutal brawl in the show's closing moments. Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank next month. He is determined to get his revenge against The Architect after seven years and has made strong statements with his actions on the latest editions of RAW and NXT.

