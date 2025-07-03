"That's real loyalty" - Fans react to 47-year-old star rejecting massive WWE offer

The WWE Universe came in droves on X/Twitter to heap praise on a veteran for rejecting a Hall of Fame induction. Jeff Hardy turned down the honor because he wanted to be inducted with his brother, Matt Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz are regarded by many as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Back in 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment released its list of the 50 greatest tag teams, and The Hardy Boyz bagged the second place behind The New Day.

On a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Jeff and Matt Hardy discussed various topics regarding their careers as professional wrestlers. The 47-year-old star said he rejected WWE's massive offer for a Hall of Fame induction because he wanted to go in as part of The Hardy Boyz.

"It felt weird. It didn't feel right at all. No, it was not time for me to do that, and it just didn't feel right going in without Matt, but yeah, I don't know. It was just in that moment, man. That's the way I felt."

Fans on X/Twitter had major praise for the veteran for rejecting the honor. Check out some of the responses below:

Fans shower praise on Jeff Hardy (via X)

Jeff and Matt Hardy's epic WWE rivalry

On the Road to WrestleMania 25 in 2009, Jeff Hardy lost the top prize to Edge after Matt Hardy turned on him. This led to the brothers kicking off a heated and personal feud as The Show of Shows drew closer.

At 'Mania 25, Matt defeated his brother in an Extreme Rules match. Just weeks later, at Backlash 2009, Jeff got revenge on Matt and defeated him in an "I Quit" match. With this match, the months-long feud between Jeff and Matt finally came to an end.

