"That’s sooo goood!!", "I love that man" - Fans erupt after WWE star claims Roman Reigns "would not survive prison"

Roman Reigns is one of the toughest men in WWE today. However, Dominik Mysterio believes that The Tribal Chief wouldn’t survive in prison, and his comments have sent fans into a frenzy.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down the biggest names in the company. He is among the top men who have done it all and won it all in the company.

One thing Roman Reigns hasn’t done that Dominik Mysterio has is brave prison. Dom went to prison after constantly attacking his father outside the ring. Prison time hardened Dominik and made him an even tougher star in the ring.

Appearing on the WWE’s The Bump, the young Judgment Day member was asked about which superstar would not survive prison. The 26-year-old took Roman Reigns’ name after a momentary pause.

"Would not survive? I mean, I'm gonna say this boldly. Roman Reigns. I'll just leave that there," Dominik said.

His words set Twitter ablaze as fans couldn’t hold themselves back after hearing his comments. Some agreed that Dominik was tougher than Reigns. Meanwhile, others believed that the Judgment Day member hadn’t forgotten how The Tribal Chief powerbombed him out of the ring during the Thunderdome era.

Dominik Mysterio's hilarious comments really got fans going. He has transformed into one of the top heels on the RAW brand and has continued to get under his opponent's skin.

Judgment Day and The Bloodline need to go head-to-head soon in the company. It could lead to a match between Dominik and Roman that could get fans excited.

Conor McGregor has taken a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in combat sports. The star is no stranger when it comes to online altercations with WWE Superstars.

The Irishman got involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman once again on social media this week. He teased showing up at SummerSlam to take out Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

"Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus," he tweeted.

WWE has been taken over by Endeavor, the same company that owns the UFC. Fans could see a massive crossover sooner rather than later where The Tirbal Chief ultimately takes on McGregor in the ring.

