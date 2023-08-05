"That was something he didn't have to do" - WWE Hall of Famer details heartwarming interaction with Hulk Hogan

A WWE Hall of Famer has disclosed a heartwarming interaction with Hulk Hogan he had earlier this year.

The Hulkster and Teddy Long both appeared on WWE television earlier this year. The two legends made cameos on WWE RAW XXX as the company celebrated the 30th anniversary of the red brand.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE legend Teddy Long shared that Hulk Hogan was always respectful to him, and he introduced him to his girlfriend, yoga instructor Sky Daily.

"I never had any problems with Hulk [Hogan], he's always been respectful to me. I remember the last time I saw him, and this is some stuff that people don't really have to do. But the last time I saw him, we were at the RAW TV there, and he was with his girlfriend, or I guess maybe his wife now, I think they are married now right? He called me out of the blue right over and he was telling her, 'Hey, see him? Me and him go way back,'" said Teddy Long. [From 05:04 - 05:29]

Long noted that Hulk Hogan didn't need to talk to him at the event, and that is why he knew it was real.

"Just for him to do that, because that was something he didn't have to do. He didn't really have to speak to me. So I always pay attention to stuff, when people do things that I know that they don't have to do, then that lets me know it was real," he added. [From 05:34 - 05:46]

You can check out the entire episode in the video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Hulk Hogan is the greatest of all time

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that Hulk Hogan is the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

Hogan was a hero to many kids growing up back in the day. His career became even more legendary when he jumped to WCW. His heel run in the nWo presented a different side of his character and led to Monday Night Nitro dominating in the ratings.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo claimed that Hulk Hogan had a simple recipe that he stuck to, making him the greatest ever to do it.

"I tend to feel like [Ric] Flair's matches, there was just more to them. They were longer matches, there were more bumps. There was a little bit more substance to Flair's matches. Hogan's matches were textbook, and it's kind of like what Jericho said, I think Hogan could have gone out there and had that match with anybody and gotten it over. So I think Hogan had a really, really simple recipe that worked, that he stuck to, and made him the greatest of all time," said the veteran.

Hulk Hogan recently disclosed that living through his wrestling character greatly helped him throughout his career. It will be interesting to see when the 69-year-old makes another WWE appearance down the line.

Do you think Hulk Hogan is the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

