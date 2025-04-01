"That is a total disrespect" - WWE veteran blasts fans for needless chants during John Cena and Cody Rhodes' segment [Exclusive]

WWE wasted no time this week on RAW and opened the show with an explosive back-and-forth between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Vince Russo, however, wasn't too pleased with how the live crowd reacted during the segment.

With just weeks left to go until WrestleMania, John Cena and Cody Rhodes grabbed the microphones to trade some personal and heated barbs ahead of their undisputed world championship match.

Cena referenced AEW's Tony Khan and many other notable angles. At the same time, Cody retorted by bringing some well-known criticisms towards the Franchise Player's career, one being his apparent inability to wrestle.

The fans in London were predictably quite vocal during the segment, but Vince Russo felt that the crowd was disrespectful to the performers.

The former WWE writer explained why on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"You're supposed to be these huge fans, these marks, meanwhile, when you do that, it's a total disrespect to the artist and the wrestlers in the ring. When they are trying to cut a promo, when they are trying to tell a story and you don't give them crap, that is a total disrespect."

Vince Russo spoke about Broadway actors not being disturbed unnecessarily during their live acts and noted how pro wrestling fans go out of their way to start chants that distract the wrestlers and stop them from telling a story.

Russo wasn't happy at all with what he'd noticed in recent times and called out the live crowds:

"Can you imagine, Chris, at a Broadway play, if the fans started chanting the actor's name while they were in the middle of their dialogue? It is a total disrespect. So, you're claiming how much you love the WWE, yet you would go to a show and totally disrespect the wrestlers in the ring. That makes all the sense in the world to me, Chris."

WWE's European tour has undoubtedly had packed audiences that have been louder than most TV shows the company organizes in the US. However, as Vince Russo pointed out on the Road to WrestleMania, that might not always be a positive thing for WWE.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

