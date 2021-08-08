"That will never happen" - Bruce Prichard feels a popular gimmick will not enter the WWE Hall of Fame

On the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Bruce Prichard revealed that he doesn't see the Brother Love character getting a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Prichard debuted the 'Brother Love' gimmick in 1988, and he quickly became one of the most compelling heel managers in the WWE. Inspired by American televangelist Robert Tilton, Prichard's noisy and over-the-top character became a regular fixture on WWE TV.

During an 'Ask Bruce Anything' session, Prichard revealed that he did not see the Brother Love character getting a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite putting Prichard on the map, the Brother Love persona was controversial due to the problems surrounding televangelists in the 1980s.

"Well, that's one of those things that will never happen," admitted Bruce Prichard.

Bruce Prichard on who would he like to see induct Brother Love into the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite being The Undertaker's first manager, Prichard felt that the Brother Love gimmick's sketchy history could prevent it from entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE Executive also revealed who he would love to be inducted by if the company did eventually greenlight Brother Love's induction. Prichard named The Undertaker and Gerald Brisco and even added Vince McMahon's name to the list.

Before concluding, Prichard stated that he would have cherished getting the honor from Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan back in the day as they shared a very close relationship.

Here's what Prichard had to say about who should induct the Brother Love gimmick into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Well, I think that probably Undertaker, Gerry Brisco, just from a personal side of things and, or Vince. Then again, that would never happen. You know, back in the day, if he was still alive, I would have; Bobby Heenan would have been the perfect, just because of how close we were and how much he helped me with that character and how much we did on camera as well," revealed Prichard.

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE veteran also spoke about Kane's infamous unmasking segment and revealed how Glenn Jacobs' wife was not a fan of her husband's new look.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out the following clip from a recent episode of Writing with Russo, where former WWE head writer Vince Russo has a few questions for Bruce Prichard, Vince McMahon and more:

Subscirbe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Arjun