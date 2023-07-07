"The arena will absolutely ERUPT" - Fans believe former WWE Champion could soon return as part of massive storyline

It's no secret fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Randy Orton return to WWE more than a year after he took time off to deal with back injuries. Many believe The Viper could now make his comeback and team with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre to feud with Imperium on RAW.

Orton last wrestled on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, when he and Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. After months of uncertainty, Kurt Angle recently confirmed that the 43-year-old had recovered from his back surgery and could return imminently.

If the comments section of a recent Twitter post is anything to go by, fans think Randy Orton could side with Drew McIntyre and The Original Bro upon his return. The Scottish Warrior himself returned for the first since WrestleMania 39 at MITB 2023, where he confronted Gunther after the Intercontinental Champion defeated Matt Riddle.

Even on WWE RAW, McIntyre and Riddle stood side by side to confront Imperium. When a Twitter post quizzed as to who should team with the two, the majority of the fans responded by writing it needed to be none other than The Viper.

WWE legend Kurt Angle on Randy Orton once breaking a window to enter the arena

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled a hilarious anecdote about The Viper.

Kurt Angle revealed that he and Orton were once late to a show, only to find the arena locked from the inside. He added that Randy Orton went as far as to break the window and shatter a glass door to make his way inside and wrestle.

"One day, I went the opposite way than I was supposed to for about an hour on the highway. Randy's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to be late.' I turned around and go the other way. We finally get there, and we're an hour late. So, we're locked out of the arena. He busting [sic] on the window, trying to pound on it. Then, he kicks it and kicks the window open. The window and the door shatter. He goes in there and wrestles," said Angle.

With SummerSlam 2023 inching closer, it's safe to say Orton's return to WWE prior or at the event is sure to receive a massive pop from the crowd.

Do you see Randy Orton returning to side with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre to take on Imperium? Sound off in the comment section below.

