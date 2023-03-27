"The audacity of this bi*ch"- Fans go wild after top star calls out WWE's creative team for their booking of women's division

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Ronda Rousey's recent comments about the WWE creative team and their booking of the women's division.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet called out the company's creative for how they booked the feud between her and Liv Morgan last summer. Rousey stated that the program was booked by a bunch of octogenarians (an 80-89-year-old person) who put less than five minutes into the women's storylines.
"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.
Ronda's comments caused a major stir online. While some fans agreed with the former UFC star's statement, a section of people bashed Ronda for complaining and her unsatisfactory performances inside the squared circle.
Embedded below are a few of the many responses:
It should be noted that the feud between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan was majorly booked under Triple H's regime as the 14-time world champion took control of the creative duties before SummerSlam.
Ronda Rousey is reportedly dealing with an injury ahead of her match at WWE WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey has been a prominent part of WWE's women's division since returning to the company last year. However, the former UFC star is dealing with an injury ahead of this year's WrestleMania, which could hamper her performance at the Show of Shows.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey is suffering from a broken radius bone:
“She’s got a broken radius bone, which is a forearm bone.” (H/T Ringsidenews)
The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE programming on this week's SmackDown after a brief hiatus. She and Shayna Baszler were added to the Women's Fatal 4-way tag match at WrestleMania 39. The duo has been a part of the women's tag division since Ronda lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match.
It was recently reported that WWE had different plans for Ronda Rousey at the Showcase of Immortals. The 36-year-old was set to face Raquel Rodriguez at Royal Rumble and eventually be challenged by Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. However, Rousey wanted to be a part of the tag division alongside Shayna Baszler, which led to a change in plans.
