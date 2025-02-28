"The beast is back," announces 47-year-old former WWE Champion

A 47-year-old former WWE Champion seems to be in the best shape of his life during his absence from TV. Sheamus recently shared a personal update.

The Celtic Warrior has not been seen in any wrestling capacity since he failed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since last summer, Sheamus has had a bit of hard luck chasing the Intercontinental Championship, the only title that has eluded his otherwise Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

He faced Bron Breakker in a series of matches late last year and lost all of them. With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, many fans were hoping to see him return in time for the Showcase of the Immortals. However, his ongoing absence continues to worry some fans.

Several days ago, Sheamus took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to show off his ripped physique, with a caption saying:

"The beast is back. #LFG!"

Check out his tweet below:

Sheamus has undergone an insane body transformation since his return.

The Irishman seems to miss wrestling, as he recently called out WWE to bring him back. If his recent tweet is anything to go by, he's healthy enough to get back in the ring.

Will Triple H bring back Sheamus for WWE WrestleMania 41?

Sheamus is in danger of missing WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

As reported by WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass, WWE has plans for Bron Breakker to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a multi-man match at The Show of Shows this year.

Bron Breakker has already teased multiple RAW stars in recent weeks, namely AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

The addition of Sheamus in this feud could add much-needed depth to the rumored match at WrestleMania 41.

If The Celtic Warrior returns in the coming weeks, fans would love to see him finish his story and become a Grand Slam Champion.

