Former WWE Champion Sheamus was in action this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. He faced off against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the company. However, the star has never won the IC title. This led him to cross paths with Bron Breakker. After weeks of feuding, the star got his shot at the champ at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event. He got close to winning the match but Breakker fought back strongly and hit a massive Spear on his opponent for the win.

Trending

The Celtic Warrior was sitting backstage, still processing his heartbreaking loss to Bron Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE cameras rolled in and correspondent Jackie Redmond approached him for an interview. However, the 46-year-old star was too overwhelmed to speak. Jackie asked the star if he wanted to say anything but he waved her away, seemingly frustrated and devastated at the outcome of the Intercontinental Championship match.

Watch the full video here:

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Sheamus' title match ended with controversy

The slugfest between Sheamus and Bron Breakker had its fair share of ups and downs. A pivotal moment of the encounter was when The Celtic Warrior had his opponent pinned. The referee counted to three but then noticed that Bron had his foot on the rope. Sheamus claimed the victory but the official insisted that the match would go on.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter pointed out the incident and called for a rematch:

"I think the referee may have messed up here. The commentators were even mentioning that the champion put his leg on the rope but the referee had already counted to three, it looked like from the TV review. If it were me, I'd hold up the title and have a rematch. They once again need to look at the footage maybe from a different vantage point. It looked to me like the referee counted to three and it looked like that to Jesse Ventura as well," Bill noted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the match officials revisit this incident and schedule a rematch for the IC title on RAW this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback