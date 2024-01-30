The Bella Twins comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking a former WWE employee, and The Bella Twins reacted to the allegations today on social media.

Mr. McMahon stepped down from WWE and TKO Group Holdings this past Friday night. The news came after another lawsuit was filed against McMahon, alleging that he sex trafficked a former employee named Janel Grant. The lawsuit also implicated former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Mr. Laurinatis is the father-in-law of The Bella Twins.

Nikki and Brie Bella shared their reaction to the disturbing allegations today on social media. The former superstars noted that they are disheartened by the allegations against the company and want all women to feel safe in the workplace:

"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don't stand for or condone from no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Janel Grant's lawyer claims her client worked in an "atmosphere of fear" with Vince McMahon

Ann Callis is serving as Janel Grant's lawyer and has provided some more information regarding the lengthy 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Grant worked in the company's legal department from 2019 to 2022. She has claimed that she was sexually abused during her time in the company and was trafficked by Vince McMahon to John Laurinaitis.

In an interview on Law&Crime, Ann Callis stated that Janel Grant was not the only person at WWE Headquarters who was fearful of Vince McMahon. She noted that there was an "atmosphere of fear" in the office when Mr. McMahon was in charge:

"Janel was in an atmosphere of fear. I think perhaps some of the employees, or many of the employees, were in an atmosphere of fear, and that permeated her being and I think it permeated the office, the entire headquarters." [6:24 – 6:44]

You can check out the full interview with Ann Callis in the video below:

Triple H was asked multiple times about Vince McMahon during the press conference following WWE Royal Rumble, but his answers left a lot to be desired. Only time will tell if more allegations come to light against the former CEO in the months ahead.

Do you miss The Bella Twins on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here