"The best part of the Royal Rumble" - WWE fans hilariously rip into legendary 59-time champion for making history

WWE fans got some big matches and spots at the 2024 Royal Rumble. One such spot during the men’s elimination match became an instant favorite for many fans.

The Women’s Royal Rumble kicked off the show. Fans saw some big names walk out one by one to entertain them. During the match, R-Truth hilariously came out at number 24 while Valhalla was making her entrance as he mistook it for the men’s match. He was quickly dumped over the top rope by Nia Jax.

Later in the night, Truth came out at number 24 during the men’s Rumble match. He waited at the turnbuckle for a tag from Dominik Mysterio before entering the ring. The hilarious spot earned a very good reaction from fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions to R-Truth's antics below:

R-Truth made history with his antics in the match, according to a fan.

He lit up the match with his antics once again.

A WWE fan pointed out that R-Truth is one of the top names in the business.

The records kept tumbling in his presence.

His comedy alone could get him a Hall of Fame induction, according to a fan.

Dominik Mysterio played along and tagged his Judgment Day teammate into the match.

It was great to see the 59-time champion give fans some top moments during both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Bayley and Cody Rhodes punched their tickets to WrestleMania during the WWE Royal Rumble

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumbles proved to be entertaining for fans. The women’s match saw Naomi and Liv Morgan return, while Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for the company.

Bayley lasted in the match for a record time to win her first Rumble contest. It was good to see her get a payoff after working hard to put other superstars over for a long time.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble match. He will once again headline WrestleMania and will likely target Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

It was good to see both superstars get the big opportunity at the Rumble. Bayley will likely build a great story with Damage CTRL in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see Bayley challenge IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

