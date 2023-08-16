The Bloodline is not even close in popularity to two current WWE stars and former stable, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently commented on the popularity of The Bloodline in comparison to a former WWE stable.

While The Bloodline has dominated the Stamford-based company since 2020, the nWo did the same for years in WCW in the 1990s. The group, which included top superstars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, is arguably the most popular faction in pro wrestling history. After a successful run in Ted Turner's promotion, the stable joined WWE in 2002. Nevertheless, they failed to make the same impact. Despite this, nWo shirts are still worn to this day by wrestling fans all over the world.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked the show guests to compare The Bloodline storyline to that of the nWo's in the 90s in terms of popularity. Bin Hamin answered the fan's question, pointing out that not only is nWo more popular than The Bloodline to this day, but also John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

"I'll just even tell you right now, at an indie show, you'll see 10 nWo shirts and you'll see one Bloodline shirt. Like, you know what I mean, maybe another little kid have them but no. John Cena is over, Rey Mysterio is over, nWo is over, Bloodline is current and maybe it'll get there but it doesn't even come close," he said. [1:18:40 - 1:18:59]

The Bloodline is crumbling on WWE SmackDown

Over the past eight months, The Bloodline has had internal conflicts. In January, Sami Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. The Usos also turned on their cousin after Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso recently betrayed his brother, Jey, at SummerSlam, costing him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns.

Last Friday on the blue brand, Jey took out Reigns, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa before announcing that he was quitting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

