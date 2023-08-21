"The Bloodline is fading away, uce!" – Trinity Fatu's hilarious attempt at keeping kayfabe alive between Jimmy and Jey Uso leaves WWE fans in splits

WWE fans took to Twitter and reacted to Trinity Fatu's hilarious attempt at keeping kayfabe alive between Jimmy and Jey Uso in a recent photo.

Jimmy and Jey are currently in a feud after the former betrayed his brother at WWE SummerSlam. This happened at the end of Jey's bout against Roman Reigns. Later on SmackDown, Jimmy gave the explanation that he did it to protect his brother because he loves him. However, Jey didn't buy any of it and took his revenge.

Recently, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) posted a photo on her Instagram story in which she blurred the faces of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Wrestle Ops took a screenshot of her story and posted it on Twitter to let the fans know about it.

"Trinity really blurred the faces of Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa out of the family pic," Wrestle Ops wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting. One fan made a hilarious comment that The Bloodline was fading away.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that Jimmy Uso can be seen smiling because he knew he would make the cut and not be blurred.

Expand Tweet

One fan gave props to Trinity Fatu for keeping "kayfabe alive."

Expand Tweet

Another fan couldn't stop laughing and said that Trinity turned Jey and Solo into John Cena because of his famous 'You Can't See Me' line.

Expand Tweet

One fan loved how the whole family stayed in character in the photo.

Expand Tweet

Another fan also gave props to Trinity for keeping kayfabe alive and wished that other wrestlers would do the same.

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette said WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso needs a new line of work after betraying his brother Jey Uso

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran manager said that he believes Jimmy Uso needs to get a new job outside of WWE, as he is 'figured out of The Bloodline' and not on good terms with his brother Jey Uso either.

"You know who needs a new job, a new line of work, needs to learn a trade, start a small business, something like that? Jimmy Uso. I think he's gone and put himself in a bad place. He's figured out of The Bloodline. He's not figured in with his brother anymore. Who knows what the f**k is gonna happen? I think he needs to open a small business," he said.

Fans never thought Jimmy could betray his twin brother. However, WWE had different plans, so it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Bloodline's future.

When do you think Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso will happen? Let us know in the comments section below.