The Bloodline reveals the secret mastermind behind The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman unveiled the mastermind behind The Rock's recent assault on Cody Rhodes during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

When The Rock exited the ring after a whispered exchange with Rhodes during this week's WWE RAW, fans were left in suspense unsure of what was about to unfold. During the closing stages of the show, The Final Boss launched a brutal assault on Rhodes backstage, leaving him bloodied in what turned out to be one of the most memorable segments in recent history.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that it was The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns who was behind the attack and had ordered The Rock to take out The American Nightmare.

"The Rock took out Cody Rhodes by orders of The Tribal Chief," Heyman said.

Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa stood out as the sole representatives of The Bloodline during this week's SmackDown. However, anticipation builds as both The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear on the upcoming go-home episode of Monday Night RAW leading up to Wrestlemania 40.

As Cody Rhodes prepares for the monumental weekend ahead at the Grandest Stage of Them All, fans are eager to hear his response following the brutal beatdown he endured.

