The Bloodline's "real" storyline is "a straight-up novella," according to former AEW champion

The Bloodline has been WWE's top faction for the past few years. Current AEW star Thunder Rosa seems to be closely following the storyline involving Roman Reigns' family and has had a few interesting things to say about it.

The Bloodline started after Jey Uso reluctantly joined Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman following his series of losses against The Tribal Chief in 2020. Jimmy Uso joined them soon after returning from injury.

The Bloodline recruited Sami Zayn after he tried his level best to impress The Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa ended up being the final member to be included in the faction, following which things started to fall apart.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa seems to be invested in the storyline involving The Bloodline. In an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the star called WWE's premier faction's program a "novella."

"This is a novella, dude, this is a straight-up novella," the former AEW Women’s Champion said. "This is like a family feud one thousand on crack. Every single aspect of family problems and things that you go to therapy for are being put in the ring as entertainment. Which makes it so real to so many people. When you’re so close with your family, you’re close-knit and you come from that kind of background you understand and you relate."

Rosa added that the acting skills of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns helped the angle become so captivating that even males were watching this "telenovela."

"There’s always such an a-hole in the family who thinks he or she is the sh*t, and they do this gaslighting and put people down, all this stuff that we’re seeing," she said "I swear, I’ve seen it in ten different telenovelas growing up, and this is my mom watching it, and I used to watch it. And now all you guys, all the males watching this telenovela." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE fans have seen Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso exit the group recently. Jey Uso could be on his way out next, leaving Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the only two wrestlers left in The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman wanted to say something to a former Bloodline member but wasn't allowed by WWE

Paul Heyman has cut some of the best promos in WWE history throughout his storied career. He is regarded as one of the best managers in the industry. Sami Zayn got a chance to work alongside Heyman briefly as part of The Bloodline.

In a recent appearance on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, The Wise Man said he wanted to say a line to Zayn from the movie True Romance. But he wasn't allowed to because of the racial undertones that come with it.

"I always wanted to do this thing with Sami, 'You know what your problem is, Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on The Island of Relevancy, on The Island of Relevancy, it ain't ever white boy day,'" Heyman said. "Of course, there's no way they let me say that on television. It's not about the racial overtones to it or the skin color of a Polynesian against the pale white Sami from Montreal, Quebec. It's about a mentality."

Heyman added that Zayn's complexion seemingly made him the odd man out in the Samoan group, while Heyman fit in due to his Wise Man role. The two WWE stars had some great exchanges on television before the Canadian star joined The Bloodline and during his time in the faction.

