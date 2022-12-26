The Bloodline's Sami Zayn breaks character to acknowledge a WWE "career highlight"

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently broke character to acknowledge a WWE "career highlight" of being Santa's helper on Christmas.

Since aligning with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn has been on a roll as he has continuously helped Roman Reigns and the faction be at the top of the WWE pecking order. Zayn recently played a major role in The Tribal Chief, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, winning their WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre by betraying his former best friend, KO.

The Honorary Uce being at his entertaining best has resulted in him being made the star of WWE's latest Christmas video. In the video, Santa Claus asks Zayn to help him deliver presents.

Throughout the video, the former Intercontinental Champion can be seen approaching various WWE Superstars asking them for help with his mission. The Honorary Uce took to Twitter to call the video a "career highlight."

"I’m not going to lie, this is something of a career highlight."

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns' cousin, Manu, shared his honest thoughts on Sami Zayn

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Roman Reigns' cousin Manu shared his thoughts on The Honorary Uce.

He stated that Sami Zayn is trying to get the crowd to pop, which is difficult to do when he's sharing the ring with Samoans.

"It's not always the joke he makes it out to be. At the end of the day, I think he's trying to pop and get over. It's hard to get over when the Samoans are in the ring. Trust me; it's really hard to do that because we are shining," said Manu.

Sami Zayn is set to team up with Roman Reigns to face John Cena and Kevin Owens on the final SmackDown of the year. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline continues its dominance heading into the new year.

Are you excited to see Zayn and Reigns team up for the first time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes