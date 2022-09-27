Former WWE Champion falls prey to The Bloodline on RAW as the faction continues to dominate

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW thanks to the help of fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns gave Zayn his own 'Honorary Uce' t-shirt and thus officially made the former Intercontinental Champion a member of the faction.

The Phenomenal One mocked Zayn stating that some people would do anything just to get a t-shirt. This led to a war of words online between the two men, and as a result, a match to settle their scores was booked on RAW.

Prior to the match, the former WWE Champion was offered some help from Judgment Day's Finn Balor, but he refused and mentioned that he prefers to take care of the problems on his own. The Honorary Uce, on the other hand, came to the ring with some backup in the name of Solo Sikoa.

On several occasions, the former WWE Champion looked to hit the Styles Clash, but on every instance, Zayn managed to get out of it. The Phenomenal One decided to switch things up and attempted to force The Bloodline member to tap out with the Calf-crusher. Unfortunately, that also did not work out.

Zayn also could not nail the final blow. The former Intercontinental Champion then pulled one from The Bloodline's playbook and distracted the referee while Solo Sikoa hit an Uranage on Styles. That was all it took for the Honorary Uce to emerge as the victor.

After the match, The Judgment Day came out to confront AJ Styles. Finn Balor attempted to attack Styles but stopped saying that they were once friends.

