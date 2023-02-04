The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa posts an interesting update regarding his future with the stable ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline shocked the world when the stable went through unimaginable trauma as Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Solo Sikoa recently shared an interesting update regarding his future ahead of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline was left in shambles after Sami Zayn did the unthinkable and attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The stable was left in a confused state as the members immediately attacked Zayn for his actions.

Interestingly, Jey Uso did not join the attack on the former Honorary Uce and left the group without any answers. Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, the Enforcer Solo Siko provided an interesting update regarding his future with the stable. Check it out:

It seems obvious that Sikoa has picked his side and will be with The Bloodline for the foreseeable future as he was seen attacking Sami Zayn at the event to close the show.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has been undefeated on the main roster

Last year, Roman Reigns was at war against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior punched his ticket to Clash at The Castle for the titles.

In the final moments of their match at the live event, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and assisted Roman Reigns. Sikoa's presence and interference allowed the Tribal Chief to beat McIntyre in his home country.

Solo Sikoa also brought the North American Championship from NXT to SmackDown for a week. Later, he relinquished the title when he made a special appearance on the developmental brand.

Upon working on the main roster, Solo Sikoa is undefeated as he hasn't taken a single pinfall on RAW or SmackDown. He has been unbeaten in singles competition for nearly half a year.

Who do you think will break Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 4109 votes